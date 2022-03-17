Understand the Importance of the Circular Economy

New webinar series running from Monday 21 March aims to help Welsh businesses realise their Green Ambition

Business Wales is set to help companies take simple and practical steps towards tackling the green agenda with a free webinar on 23 March looking at the Circular Economy and Industrial Symbiosis.

This session which takes place between 10am and noon will showcase the benefits of circular models. In our current economy, known as linear, we take materials from the earth, make products from those resources, and then throw them away as waste. In a circular economy, waste is stopped from being produced in the first place.

The event can be booked at: https://wales.business-events.org.uk/en/events/green-ambition-the-circular-economy-and-industrial-symbiosis

The green agenda is becoming an ever more important issue for businesses as employees increasingly demand high standards from the companies for which they work. Indeed, recent research from Anthesis found that 40% of UK workers were disappointed by the lack of effort and resources put into sustainability by their employer, while customers – and even suppliers – seek out companies with good sustainability credentials.

David apJohn Williams, National Contracts Manager, Business Wales said:

“While Wales is already doing incredible things in this area, we know that many businesses haven’t taken any actions yet, and some who have started are still somewhat unsure how to make further significant changes.”

The Circular Economy and Industrial Symbiosis session will be interactive and there will be the chance to ask questions via chat and a Q&A with industry experts Valpack and Business Wales Resource Efficiency experts and focus the benefits of circular models and industrial symbiosis and moving away from a linear culture to ensuring that our natural resources are kept in use for as long as possible.

The sessions form part of the Green Ambition Webinar Series, running from Monday 21 March to Friday 25 March 2022, which aims to give businesses the tools to work more sustainably and understand and emphasise the benefits of circular models and moving away from a wasteful culture.

Other events in the series will cover: product design and innovation; measuring impact and sustainability skills; and market developments and decarbonisation.

David added: