Tramshed Tech Startup Academy 2022 Cohort Announced

Tramshed Tech has kickstarted its next iteration of the Startup Academy – the first of three cohorts throughout 2022. Seventeen pre-start and early-stage businesses have been selected and enrolled into the award-winning Startup Academy powered by Google for Startups – a 12-week programme designed to support entrepreneurs in all aspects of starting and growing a business.

This follows on from the 2021 Startup Academy, powered by Google for Startups and Tramshed Tech, which saw Virtus Tech secure £10,000 in equity free cash and mentorship from Google for Startups as well as membership and mentorship from Tramshed Tech in December 2021. In addition, Google for Startups provided a commitment of support to Route Konnect, PlayThru, MyCuture and Portl.

The new cohort will be provided with weekly workshops, peer-to-peer sessions, progress support and a large range of on demand resources. Tramshed Tech will also be leveraging their partnerships with Barclays Eagle Labs, Geovation, Cardiff University and NatWest, who will be engaged in the Academy for referrals, mentoring and advice.

The programme culminates in a demo day, where participants will pitch to a panel of investors.

The Startup Academy January 2022 cohort include:

Nfterify

Founders Clive Tsunga and Hikesh Sharma have designed a platform that reimagines the brand and customer experience by securely, seamlessly and effortlessly digitising assets over the blockchain.

Intuitix

Founder, Evan Davies has designed Intuitix, a platform designed to help organisations reach net-zero. It does this by tracking the impact of innovation and improvement projects, guiding more informed strategic decisions.

Magivo

Magivo aims to connect job seekers with potential employers, offering a simplified and accessible job search and application process. Founder, Charlie Shephard seeks to provide employers with the opportunity to expand their talent pool.

Surple

Surple helps organisations to access energy efficiency. Energy efficiency is complex, but Surple makes it simple by analysing energy data from buildings to provide insights into the energy performance. Co-founder and CEO, Peter Allan is passionate about helping users to reduce energy waste through both behavioural changes and intelligent investment suggestions.

Porter

Founder, Gary Piazzon designed Porter as a digital travel companion which helps users discover and book great hotels. Porter’s long-term vision is to make travel effortless, not just at the point of booking, but throughout the entire holiday experience.

Vitala

Vitala is a digital health assistant that provides accessible health coaching support and digital tools to help customers navigate towards lasting, healthier habits and accelerate the shift towards more proactive, personalised healthcare. Founded by Dr Laura Tan.

Caravan Cloud

Founder, Connor Ennis created Caravan Cloud to simplify the buying and selling process of caravans and motorhomes whilst simultaneously making it easier to find a campsite, caravan park or glamping site.

BlueDart Connect

BlueDart is a Cardiff based startup founded by Spencer Clarke. The aim behind Bluedart is to help people discover the best local hospitality on offer at the touch of a button, as well as supporting hospitality businesses by providing them with an easy way to instantly drive footfall to their venues.

Prosona Ltd

Founder Ahmed Khalid has designed Persona Ltd to protect digital personas through an ecosystem of identity management and identity verification services.

Atomic Mojo

Atomic Mojo is providing decision support tools for the integration of low carbon energy technologies in buildings and facilities to reduce energy bills and carbon emissions. Founded by Muditha Abeysekera, Ewa Nowicka-Ratajczak and Alexandre Canet.

Alps Data

Alps Data is a sales analysis dashboard designed by pharmaceutical Key Account Managers for pharmaceutical Key Account Managers. Founded by Sean Goodman.

Compare the Health

Compare the Health is a revolutionary new website geared towards promoting local health and fitness specialists. Ranging from personal trainers, nutritionists, dance instructors, boxing coaches and many more. Website: comparethehealth.com

Mylolly.com

People come in all shapes colour and sizes, but when it comes to your hard-earned lolly, have you thought how much is being melted away by fees and charges on your Pensions and Investments? Introducing Mylolly.com, founded by Ian Brewer.

Jack Blundell, 22 is also on the latest cohort hoping to tackle street safety for women & LGBTQ+ members. Jack looks to offer an innovative solution to an age-old problem through a secure, community-led app.

To register your interest in the next Startup Academy starting April 2022 visit academy.tramshedtech.co.uk/register.

“Wales startup scene is booming and we are proud to be working with Tramshed Tech who sit at the heart of this ecosystem, providing a platform for growth for startups and scaleups alike. We are delighted to continue supporting the Startup Academy powered by Tramshed Tech and on behalf of Google for Startups, I’d like to say a huge congratulations to the amazing startups accepted onto the April-July programme. We are excited to work alongside you and support you in taking on the big challenges tech can solve.” – Marta Krupinska, Head of Google for Startups UK