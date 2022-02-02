Towering Crane Shows Progress at the Palace

Swansea has a new tall crane on the cityscape, showing that progress is being made on the transformation of the historic Palace Theatre building.

The temporary new landmark is part of work by South Wales-based contractor R&M Williams Ltd on behalf of Swansea Council.

The 134-year-old grade two listed building is being transformed sensitively into a home to tech, start-up and creative businesses.

The six-storey flatiron-shaped structure was acquired by the council from private owners around two years ago; it had fallen into disrepair and was in danger of being lost.

Work began on site in the autumn and the building could reopen next year. The project is being assisted with funding from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme.

The council has appointed Tramshed Tech as the lead tenant to run the building.

Council leader Rob Stewart said:

“It’s great to see another towering crane on Swansea’s skyline – it shows that regeneration here is moving at pace, making Swansea a place where business, families and individuals want to be. “This excellent council project will bring new life to one of the city's most iconic buildings.”

Cabinet member Robert Francis-Davies said:

“I'm delighted that work on prestigious project is progressing well.”

As a theatre, the Palace staged performances with the likes of Charlie Chaplin and Sir Anthony Hopkins. However, under private ownership, it fell into disuse; it became derelict.

It is being transformed sensitively by R&M Williams Ltd who have a track record of working with heritage buildings, including £4m refurbishment projects at the grade two listed Penarth Pier Pavilion and Empire House, an iconic 1920s Cardiff landmark.

Early work being assisted by the crane includes installing a temporary roof. This will enable the removal of the existing, dilapidated roof and, in due course, the installation of a new roof. The temporary roof will provide protection to the building once the existing roof is removed.

The crane is also assisting with lifting materials to high levels due to the restricted access around the site.