Tour Operator Partners on New Carbon Mitigation Project

Adventure Tours UK has partnered with the Clwydian Range & Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on a new carbon mitigation project.

Already the first UK inbound tour operator to provide a carbon footprint label on all of its small group adventure holidays, the next step was to develop a meaningful tree planting project that did more than simply offset carbon.

From hiking to mountain biking, wellness retreats to multi-activity breaks, Wales-based Adventure Tours UK’s holidays average at just 15kg CO2e per person per day. Compare that to the average UK person’s daily footprint of 22-28kg CO2e and you can see just how low carbon their sustainable adventures really are. Whilst the ultimate goal is to reduce this even further, Adventure Tours UK has committed to plant one tree for every person that travels on one of its small group adventures or tailor-made activity holidays.

Almost two acres of land within Moel Famau Country Park in North East Wales has been designated for the new native woodland project. Over the next three years they will support the Clwydian Range & Dee Valley AONB to plant a range of native trees including Birch, Oak, Rowan, Holly, Hazel, Hawthorn, Cherry and Elder. This new woodland at Tyn-y-Pistyll is expected to create an important habitat for a number of native wildlife species.

Claire Copeman, co-founder of Adventure Tours UK said;

“As a responsible tour operator and signatory of Tourism Declares a Climate Emergency, we recognise carbon emissions are a major factor affecting climate change. We don’t believe that carbon offsetting is a silver bullet: ultimately we must all reduce our carbon emissions if we are to halt the climate crisis we are heading toward. But we do believe that tree planting to mitigate carbon emissions is a positive step to take alongside our program of carbon measurement and reduction.”

David Shiel, Area Manager for the Clwydian Range & Dee Valley AONB said:

“We are delighted to be working with Adventure Tours UK to support conservation work within Moel Famau Country Park. Trees in the landscape are critical not just in absorbing carbon from our atmosphere, but for their biodiversity value, for slowing the flow of water from our uplands and for their aesthetic landscape value. This project brings together sustainable tourism with sustainable land management within the AONB in a really positive way.”

This UK adventure holiday company is taking leaps forward in helping to make travel better for everyone. Find out more about its commitment to responsible travel and get inspiration for your next low carbon adventure holiday at www.adventuretoursuk.com.