Three Excellent CIW Reports in a Row for Pobl Group

An unannounced regulatory inspection has taken place at Dan Y Bryn, Pobl Group’s residential care home near Pontardawe. It is the third inspection that has been undertaken at the Group’s older people’s services in recent months – and it is the third Excellent rating in a row.

Home to 40 individuals and employing 59 staff members, Dan Y Bryn is a well-established, purpose-built service and the inspectors from Care Inspectorate Wales were impressed by the facilities.

Initial verbal feedback noted that there were no areas of non-compliance and gave the following ratings:

Wellbeing: Excellent

Care & Support: Good

Environment: Excellent

Leadership & Management: Excellent

The rating scale ranges from “Poor” to “Needs Improvement” to “Good” and “Excellent”.

“Wellbeing” is considered the overall rating derived and limited by the others – which means that Dan Y Bryn can join Pobl’s sister services, Llys Y Seren and Plas Bryn Rhosyn in the hall of excellence!

James Wadlow, Director of Care and Responsible Individual at Pobl is overjoyed with the feedback. He said,

“This rating is testament to the hard work of everyone at Dan Y Bryn, as well those in supporting roles across the wider Group. Teamwork and collaboration really is key. “To have two of our Care Homes rated “Excellent” by CIW was reason to be proud, but this third inspection has really cemented the fact that our services are among the best in Wales.”

And James is correct in saying this, as the most recent data released by CIW shows that just 6% of ratings given to date have been “Excellent”.

As part of the inspection process, Dan Y Bryn residents, as well as their family members, are questioned about the care provided – which only reinforce the “Excellent” rating. One standout quote from a resident said, “[Staff] really care about us and know what they are doing”.

Meanwhile, a relative said,

“I feel part of the family and always welcome” and then came the most telling comment of all, which was, “I’d be happy to move in when my time comes”.

CIW inspections at residential care homes are undertaken unannounced, to ensure that inspectors gain a true and accurate picture of life at the service. The next inspections will take place in around 18 months – whilst CIW will inspect Pobl Group’s numerous other Care services on an ongoing basis.

The full Dan Y Bryn inspection report can be found on the CIW website, here.