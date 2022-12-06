Third of Welsh Businesses in Better Shape this Christmas

Despite high inflation, rising energy prices and a tighter labour market, 29% of Welsh firms expect this Christmas trading period to be merry and bright compared to last year, according to the latest insight from the Lloyds Bank Business Barometer.

Those predicting a bumper festive period cited increased demand (25%), while having more time to get ready for the season was cited by 20% of firms. Those expecting a worse Christmas trading period said they were struggling with increased costs of doing business (16%).

Over half of businesses surveyed said that Christmas was important for their future prospects (58%), with over a fifth of firms reporting to be Christmas ready. However, almost half (48%) said they are not yet fully prepared for the festive period.

When asked what could help firms prepare more effectively, 32% said they wanted more support with rising costs, with 30% saying that access to more skilled staff would help. Better technology was also high on businesses’ wish lists, with 27% saying it would help improve efficiency to boost Christmas trading.

Dave Atkinson, regional director for Wales at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: