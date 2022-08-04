Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

The Future of Business Property

Gareth Jones, Head of Property at Business in Focus, met with Business News Wales to discuss the effects that covid had on their tenants and how they supported them through the ever-changing requirements as well as supporting them with working from home.

When the Covid Pandemic started, those who could, worked from home, and when measures started to ease, hybrid working, allowing staff to work from both an office space and remotely, became the new normal.

Welsh Government have an ambition to encourage 30% of workers to work from home, or be at least walking distance from their workspace, and Business in Focus is working in support of this and aiding businesses in being flexible with their workspace, allowing them to adapt and change quickly.

By having spaces across Wales, in locations such as Tonypandy, Haverfordwest, and Wrexham, it allows workers to have the ability to walk and cycle to work spaces and removes the need to commute to big cities such as Cardiff and Swansea. Business in Focus has several properties across the country that are utilised for small and medium businesses, including shared space properties.

As well as offering workspaces, Business in Focus offer support for their tenants through schemes such as offering start-up loans and business advice. Thriving off being a social enterprise, many of Business in Focus tenants collaborate with each other and create a positive and supportive coworking community.

Business in Focus is a not-for-profit organisation that has been helping businesses to start up and grow for nearly three decades.

They have an excellent track record of creating and implementing business support contracts on behalf of a range of clients, including UK and Welsh Governments, other public and private sector bodies.

Business in Focus is delighted to be delivering the Welsh Government’s flagship Business Wales service; providing small businesses with one-to-one business advice, business skills training and workshops.
 

