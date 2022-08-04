The Future of Business Property

Gareth Jones, Head of Property at Business in Focus, met with Business News Wales to discuss the effects that covid had on their tenants and how they supported them through the ever-changing requirements as well as supporting them with working from home.
Welsh Government have an ambition to encourage 30% of workers to work from home, or be at least walking distance from their workspace, and Business in Focus is working in support of this and aiding businesses in being flexible with their workspace, allowing them to adapt and change quickly.
By having spaces across Wales, in locations such as Tonypandy, Haverfordwest, and Wrexham, it allows workers to have the ability to walk and cycle to work spaces and removes the need to commute to big cities such as Cardiff and Swansea. Business in Focus has several properties across the country that are utilised for small and medium businesses, including shared space properties.
As well as offering workspaces, Business in Focus offer support for their tenants through schemes such as offering start-up loans and business advice. Thriving off being a social enterprise, many of Business in Focus tenants collaborate with each other and create a positive and supportive coworking community.