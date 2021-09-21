Startup Academy Supported by Google Closes Registration Wednesday 22nd September

Tramshed Tech’s Startup Academy supported by Google for Startups has received significant interest since its launch last month with limited spaces left up for grabs on its 2021 cohort. Each applicant goes through an eligibility process for which registration closes Wednesday 22nd September.

The twelve-week programme starting Thursday 30th September is designed for early stage startups or entrepreneurs with a solid business idea and will cover all aspects of building a successful business. The final week will involve pitching to a panel of investors whereby one lucky business will receive £10,000 in equity-free cash and mentoring support from Google for Startups to help with future business growth.

Itinerary:

Week 1: Introduction Session and Idea Generation

Week 2: Brand and Sales Narrative (Storytelling for Startups)

Week 3: Sales Channels and Operations

Week 4: Talking to Users (S1) and High Productivity Business Operations (S2)

Week 5: Finance to Start and Grow your Business

Week 6: Managing Business Growth

Week 7: Building Business Culture (Sustainability and wellbeing focus)

Week 8: How to build a successful leadership team (S1) and How to Lead (S2)

Week 9: Protecting your Business

Week 10: Pitching to investors

Week 11: Investing Pitching Panel

Week 12: Feedback and Outcomes Session

The programme will take place every Thursday morning from 30th September – 16th December and will be available to join virtually or in person at Tramshed Tech in Cardiff. The cohort will be provided with peer-to-peer sessions, progress support and a large range of OnDemand video and written content. Tramshed Tech have an extensive list of partners including Barclays Eagle Labs, Geovation and FinTech Wales, all of whom will be engaged in the Academy for referrals, mentoring and advice.

Marta Krupinska, Head of Google for Startups UK said:

“At Google for Startups we believe that the next groundbreaking innovation can be built anywhere. We’ve been so impressed with the Welsh startup community for years now, and Tramshed sits at the very heart of it. Having supported and connected us to some of our amazing alumni startups like Awen Collective or Concentric Health, taking on big challenges in the space of cybersecurity and healthcare, we’re thrilled to work with Tramshed Tech again and help discover the next big Welsh startup ”

Jessica Phillips, Enterprise Innovation Manager and Academy Founder, Tramshed Tech said:

“The Academy provides an opportunity for like minded entrepreneurs to come together and grow. The Academy is designed to support and nurture startups through the key challenges and growing pains faced at the outset of your entrepreneurship journey. The positive feedback we have received in previous iterations of the Academy has spurred us on to develop and improve the programme and we are so excited to have the support of Google for Startups to expand and grow the programme.”

Register your interest before Wednesday 22nd September at academy.tramshedtech.co.uk.