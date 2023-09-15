South Wales Wedding Venue Doubles Capacity Thanks to New Funding

Following a seven-figure funding package from HSBC UK, an award-winning wedding venue in South Wales has doubled its accommodation capacity, unlocking potential growth and greater support for local businesses.

Pencoed House Estate, set in the charming Cardiff countryside, has purchased two five-bedroom residential properties. Sitting adjacent to the venue, Bridge House and Gate House will be used as accommodation for wedding parties. These 2 properties will almost double the existing capacity from 28 to 48 guests.

Previously, the venue’s occupancy rate was oversubscribed at 104 per cent, so this expansion will enable the business to fulfil its ever-growing demand for wedding day accommodation. On top of this, Pencoed House Estate has opened up two new housekeeping positions, and sources all catering from within 20 miles of the venue.

Jamie Williams, Director of Pencoed House Estate said:

“I’m thrilled with the addition of Bridge House and Gate House to the estate. As many of our wedding bookings are from guests outside the South Wales area, we required further accommodation to fulfil these bookings and grow our business. “Our relationship with HSBC UK began in 2018 and since then it’s been a supportive partnership and we value the advice provided by the banking team. The recent funding package has been crucial to the development of our business, and we’re excited to open our doors to more guests.”

Ian Coulson, Area Director for Wales & Western Midlands at HSBC UK added:

“It’s been a pleasure to work closely with the team at Pencoed House Estate on this expansion project. The business is catering to the continuous rise in extended wedding celebrations, with couples seeking more than just one day to celebrate. “We look forward to supporting the team with future business opportunities.”

As one of the oldest houses in Wales and once home to descendants of the King of Glamorgan, Pencoed House Estate has a rich regal history, making it the perfect romantic setting for weddings.