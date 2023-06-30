Skin Clinic to Launch Cutting-Edge C02 Laser Tech Ahead of Further Expansion

An esteemed North Wales skin clinic has unveiled innovative new technology ahead of further expansion.

Pure Perfection Clinic, based in Rossett, near Wrexham and Chester, has made “significant investment” in cutting-edge C02 laser machinery and treatments.

The award-winning business is one of a select few in the UK to introduce the cutting-edge Secret Pro skin resurfacing device having brought in unique thread lift and Morpheus8 treatments during lockdown.

Owner Sara Cheeney, from Llangollen, says a revamped website – including an online patient and e-commerce portal – boosted client numbers and led to her carrying out more coaching and training sessions UK-wide as an ambassador for the world-famous Hydrafacial, Morpheus 8 and Zo Skin Health brands.

As NHS waiting lists for skin treatments continue to rise, she aims to meet demand by taking on more staff and continuing to invest in state-of-the-art technology.

“That’s why we have continued to improve and grow, introducing the revolutionary CO2 skin resurfacing machinery and medical grade red vein facial treatments,” said Sara. “The CO2 laser treatment is one of the most advanced skin rejuvenation processes available and is known for being effective in treating both superficial and deep skin problems, such as acne scarring, wrinkles and pigmentation, as well as deep lines. “It gets rid of imperfections like an eraser, resurfacing and tightening the skin to leave patients feeling fresh, and healthier.”

She added:

“We have also invested in another medical grade device that targets pigmentation, rosacea, skin tags, blemishes, scarring and much more, and have plans to keep raising the bar for ourselves and the industry. “A private vascular surgery service is also now available on-site and we have further plans for the months ahead.”

Sara is determined they will remain ahead of the curve in both their practices and professionalism – given a rise in the number of unlicensed and untrained individuals carrying out non-surgical cosmetic procedures – and has big plans for the months ahead.

“We are a clinic that leads in this sector and try to always be at the forefront of advances in technology, giving patients peace of mind and the knowledge their health and wellbeing is our priority,” said Sara, a multiple winner of numerous accolades, including Aesthetic Nurse of the Year. “With more and more unlicensed aesthetic clinics and untrained individuals popping up all the time, it is vital people do their homework and know exactly what they are paying for. “They must choose a clinic that is registered with Health Inspectorate Wales or the Care Quality Commission and run by a medical professional.”

She added: