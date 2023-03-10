RWE Launches 2023 Training Programmes to Support its Growing Green Business

Developing people and encouraging the next generation to use their skills in the energy industry is at the heart of the RWE apprenticeship and entry levels programmes. RWE require a workforce that will enable it to achieve the company’s ambition of achieving Net Zero by 2040; and expanding its green generation capacity to 50 gigawatts, with some £15 billion earmarked for the UK.

In 2023, 26 new apprenticeships will be created – 12 wind turbine technician, four RWEST IT and, for the first time in three years, 10 technical craft apprenticeships for RWE Generation. The company has a long tradition of apprenticeships with the first one created over 50 years ago to support the coal generation sites; this aligns to this year’s apprenticeship week theme of ‘skills for life.’

RWE is the UK’s second largest power producer, generating over 15% of all electricity in the UK and employing around 2,600 people. This diverse operational portfolio of onshore wind, offshore wind, biomass, hydro and gas power plants is now looking to bolster its ranks by recruiting people to support the company’s ambitious growth plans.

Tom Glover RWE UK Country Chair:

“To be successful we need to attract the brightest people ensuring fresh ideas and innovations support RWE’s journey to being Net Zero by 2040. All of our apprentices come from the regions our power plants or business quarters are located in and will make a valuable contribution to the communities we operate within.”

RWE currently has 51 apprentices training in different businesses and varied positions across the UK; roles include wind technician, accounting technician, associate project manager, software development and software tester and engineering apprentice.

Commenting on her apprenticeship with RWE, Alice Parker, Software Apprentice said:

“The advice I would give anyone applying for an apprenticeship is to not put yourself and your abilities into a box and assume your options and opportunities are limited due to your background and skills. The great thing about apprenticeships is anyone can enter into them, if they have the willingness and determination to learn and upskill. Anything is possible!”

Commenting on his placement Mark Garnett working in RWE Generation said:

“An apprenticeship is a fantastic opportunity to gain exposure, personal development and to begin gaining the necessary skills towards a career.”

RWE developed a national apprenticeship hub at Coleg Llandrillo in Wales. The successful apprenticeship programme was first launched in 2012 to generate skilled wind technicians who could meet the growing needs of the offshore wind sector. Trainee wind turbine technicians will be stationed at some of the largest offshore wind farms in the UK including Triton Knoll, off the coast of Lincolnshire which is currently under construction.

The programmes available last between two to four years, providing trainees with an in-depth understanding of the technical and practical skills required to work in the power and energy industry. The programmes are delivered with a mixture of both on operational site with hands on learning and at educational/college settings. Apprentices are recruited through various assessment centres, after which the candidates complete an interview, team exercise and tests.

RWE has a dedicated apprenticeship hub which includes all roles available and some helpful tips and advice for candidates.

The company also offers a range of opportunities to add to peoples skills including industrial placement programmes, higher apprentices and fast track generation technician programmes alongside graduate schemes. In addition, RWE recently launched a Higher National Certificate (HNC), or Higher National Diploma (HND) in Engineering opportunity for its employees delivered by both Coleg Menai and Coleg Llandrillo virtually.