Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Helps to Light up Builth Wells

As in recent years, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society has again made a donation to Builth Wells Town Council towards the Christmas lights in the town, continuing the close relationship between the two organisations and the local community.

Each year, the Christmas light display is put up in readiness for the Royal Welsh Winter Fair which is typically held at the end of November/early December. The colourful display gives a warm festive welcome to the thousands of Winter Fair visitors and the many people who live, work and pass through the town during the run-up to Christmas. The Winter Fair took place last week and many enjoyed the event and the merry atmosphere the town provided.

As a mark of appreciation, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society is delighted to contribute £350 to the Town Council to help towards the cost of maintaining, erecting and purchasing new lights. RWAS Chief Executive Aled Rhys Jones recently met with Town Mayor, Councillor Alan Waller, to officially present the cheque.

Aled Rhys Jones, said,

“The relationship between the Society and the town of Builth Wells is vitally important and we are pleased to continue our ongoing support towards the Christmas lights display. We are grateful to the Town Council for the festive atmosphere the Christmas lights create for our Winter Fair and showground visitors.”

Builth Wells Town Council would like to thank the RWAS for their continued support of the town’s Christmas lights, which look fantastic each year. The generous donation is gratefully received and will be used towards maintenance and any repair work needed to keep the light display running.