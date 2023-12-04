“Roots and Roofs” Exhibition Opens at the Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre Thanks to Principality Building Society

“Roots and Roofs” Exhibition Opens at the Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre Thanks to Principality Building Society

A new exhibition created in partnership with Principality Building Society, The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre and the people of Newport, has now opened in the gallery space at The Riverfront Theatre.

The exhibition, titled ‘Roots and Roofs’, features a variety of model homes that have been created by local Primary and Secondary schools, charities including Tŷ Hafan, and proud recipients of the Principality Building Society Future Generations Fund, Sparkle.

The models reflect the diverse and vibrant cultures, values and lifestyles of the Newport community, and were created through a series of workshops where participants were asked to show what home and their community means to them.

Shaun Middleton, Head of Distribution at Principality Building Society, said:

“We are delighted to partner with The Riverfront Theatre and the people of Newport for this exciting exhibition. As a mutual organisation, we are committed to supporting our members and communities across Wales, and we believe that home is more than just a place to live. It is where we feel safe, comfortable and happy, and we strive to help more people into a place that they can call home. We hope that this exhibition will inspire and engage people of all ages and backgrounds, and showcase the diversity and creativity of Newport.”

Gemma Durham, Newport Live’s Head of Theatre, Arts and Culture said,

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Principality Building Society for this unique and innovative exhibition. It is a great way for our local community groups to get involved with the arts and creatively explore what home and their community means to them. We invite everyone to come and see the exhibition and join us in celebrating the spirit of Newport.”

The exhibition will run from 29 November until January 12th 2024, entry is free to the public.