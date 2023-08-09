Reward Strengthens its Presence in Wales and the South West with New Appointment

Reward Finance Group has appointed David Owen as business development director to elevate Reward’s profile as a prominent alternative finance provider in Wales and the South West.

David brings over two decades of financial services experience, eight of which were focussed on specialist finance. He joins Reward, a leading provider of tailored business finance loans and asset based solutions up to £5m across the UK, from Hope Capital where he provided a range of financial solutions to a diverse business portfolio.

In his new capacity as business development director, David will leverage his extensive network of intermediaries and brokers in the two regions to promote Reward’s flexible and pragmatic approach to SME lending.

Commenting on his appointment, David said;

“I am really looking forward to working with such a forward-thinking company in the lending sector.” “Having operated in the alternative finance sector for many years, I have admired the way Reward broadened its presence across the UK. One of the key factors for this rapid growth is how they have challenged the way SMEs secure funding to either develop their business or get over a cash flow hump.” “I am eager to engage my network and introduce them to Reward’s refreshing fast, flexible, and common-sense approach to lending.”

Steph Brown, Reward’s regional director, added;