Revolutionising the Welsh Film Landscape: Stage Fifty’s Bold Venture in North Wales

In this audio series special for Ambition North Wales, we hear from representatives of the five new projects who are developing business cases aimed at securing places within the Growth Deal portfolio for the North Wales Economic Ambition Board.

In a groundbreaking move, Roger Morris, Managing Director of Stage Fifty, unveils an ambitious plan to establish a state-of-the-art creative campus in North Wales, catering to the film and television industry. With an illustrious career spanning renowned studios like Pinewood and Elstree, Morris identifies a unique opportunity to tap into the underutilised potential of North Wales for studio space and talent.