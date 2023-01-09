Providing the Right Tools to Help Welsh Technology Firms to Export

Business News Wales spoke with David Notley, Co-Founder and Executive Chair at Impact Innovations about the opportunities for Welsh technology companies with an ambition to scale their products into international markets.

The Technology Export Cluster is part of a comprehensive suite of support designed to help deliver the aims and objectives of the Welsh Government’s Export Action Plan for Wales which is squarely focussed on driving a strong, vibrant and sustainable exporter base in Wales and growing the contribution that exports make to overall Welsh GDP.

Applications for this programme are open and Tech-based businesses interested in joining the programme can apply here

Participation is open to Welsh technology companies at all stages of their exporting journey: from new and inexperienced enterprises who aren’t sure where to start, to seasoned exporters who want to further increase their revenues in overseas markets.

Businesses who sign up to the programme will benefit from networking closely with an existing peer support group sharing knowledge and experience, as well as gaining support from the Welsh Government’s International Trade team and other experts.