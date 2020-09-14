PR Director Appointed to Tennis Wales’ Board of Directors

Tennis Wales, the national governing body for tennis in Wales has appointed Bethan Lewis to join its Board, as the organisation continues to work towards its 2020 – 2024 vision for tennis opened up across Wales.

Bethan is currently director of Brandrocker Limited, as well as a freelance sports reporter who has served as a communications director and consultant for numerous agencies and organisations in the last 10 years.

Simon Johnson, CEO of Tennis Wales said:

“We were searching for a director to join our Board with extensive knowledge of marketing, communication and public relations to help bring our strategy to life. We identified the need to showcase our sport to more people across Wales to achieve our vision and wanted to recruit an expert. The Board, team and myself here at Tennis Wales are delighted to welcome Bethan to the organisation; her extensive CV, combined with her passion for tennis is going to be invaluable as we continue to open tennis up across Wales”.

Tennis Wales’ new 2020 – 2024 vision for tennis opened up across Wales launched earlier this year, and with 1,200 tennis courts across Wales, the governing body is committed to growing the game by making it relevant, accessible, welcoming and enjoyable right across the country in the years ahead.

Commenting on her background and upon joining Tennis Wales, Bethan said:

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Tennis Wales Board and playing a role in the new and exciting four-year vision. “Tennis means a lot to me; I’ve competed and enjoyed the sport for over 25 years, and it continues to be a big part of my family’s life. “I’m looking forward to giving back to the sport that has given me so many opportunities and enabled me to pursue a career that I love in PR. I hope to use my expertise and knowledge to support Tennis Wales in its new vision, particularly in the areas of innovation and visibility.”

Bethan Lewis joins the Tennis Wales Board from October 2020 as a director. Tennis continues to open up following the Covid-19 restrictions, with Tennis Wales reporting that 121,000 adults (aged 16+) played tennis at least once in Wales during the last year.