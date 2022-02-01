PODCAST: Episode 1 – Social Value: What Does it Mean? And Why is it Important?

The Wales Co-operative Centre has launched its new podcast series on social value in social care, construction, procurement and housing, in partnership with Business News Wales.

Hosted by former-newsreader and presenter Sian Lloyd, the podcasts will explore into social value in detail and discover what it means to different industries.

The first podcast explores the meaning of social value with Adam Cox, Sophie Howe and Jen Gillies Pemberton.

They delve into what social value varies for different businesses and look at how every sector can work towards The Future Generations Well-being Act and create a more prosperous Wales.

This podcast will give you some take aways so you can kick start social value changes in your business.

