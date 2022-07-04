Pest Business Gets on the Road in South Wales with Support Grant

After taking voluntary redundancy following a long career with a local authority, Chris Hanford decided to launch his own pest control business covering South Wales.

His wide experience gave him the skills and knowledge to set up Neath-based Propest Ltd which is growing steadily serving a range of private, commercial and public sector clients.

Propest is able to deal with any type of pest, and following a recent inspection by the prestigious National Pest Technician Association, (NPTA) is now an accredited member.

“Propest ensures that services are efficiently carried out based upon good scientific principles, using humane methods and monitoring to guarantee that we achieve the degree of control needed to remain rid of pests,” he said. “I am delighted that the business is developing and steadily building its client base as its reputation grows,” he added. Propest launched two years ago and received a £500 business support grant, administered jointly by Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE and Neath & Port Talbot County Borough Council. The grant, and other advice and support was important in getting the business up and running. “I used the grant to buy essential equipment and the guidance I had from the business team was really useful,” he said.

As well as private and commercial work, Propest is engaged by several Town Councils in the area and his work has gained many favourable comments on social media platforms. Propest is also a member of Basis Prompt Registering Excellence in pest management for professional updates.

UKSE Regional Manager Glyn Thomas said:

”I am very pleased that we have helped Chris make the move into running his own business and that his skills will continue to serve both the local community and further afield. I wish him every success in the future.”

Sian Wyndham New Business Support & Development Mentor for Neath & Port Talbot County Borough Council said,