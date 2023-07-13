Openreach Hit Welsh Milestone as £210m Ultrafast Broadband Network Reaches 700,000 Premises

More than 700,000 homes and businesses across Wales can already order some of the fastest, most reliable broadband in Europe thanks to a £210 million(1) investment by Openreach.

And more areas are set to benefit, as engineers are now starting work to extend the full fibre network even further to most homes and businesses in areas such as Pencoed, Porthmadog, Criccieth and Llangennech.

This milestone, that’s seen more than 200,000 Welsh properties gaining access to ultrafast broadband over 12 months, demonstrates Openreach’s commitment to narrowing the digital divide and ensuring that communities throughout Wales have access to cutting-edge internet infrastructure.

Full fibre is up to 16 times faster than the average UK broadband connection and around five times more reliable than the old copper-based network it’s replacing.

Welcoming Openreach’s investment Welsh Government Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said:

“I’d like to congratulate Openreach on reaching the impressive milestone of connecting 700,000 homes and businesses across the country to fast and reliable broadband. “The Welsh Government, through our Digital Strategy for Wales, is determined to work with the telecommunications industry to support the public sector, businesses and homes in Wales receive the connectivity they need to engage in digital activities. “Broadband is a key utility and we’ll continue to support all efforts to boost connections the length and breadth of Wales.”.

The deployment of full fibre broadband represents a transformative upgrade to the existing network infrastructure, offering lightning-fast internet speeds and unparalleled reliability.

Openreach’s dedication to future-proofing Wales’ digital landscape is paving the way for a thriving digital economy, enabling businesses to compete globally and individuals to fully harness the benefits of digital services.

Martin Williams, Partnership Director for Openreach in Wales, said:

“Connecting 700,000 properties in Wales with access to full fibre broadband is an incredible achievement that showcases Openreach’s unwavering commitment to building a digitally inclusive nation. Over the last 12 months we’ve been expanding our network to just under 4,000 properties every week. That’s the equivalent of connecting a town the size of Haverfordwest or St Asaph every single week. “Our engineers are out in all kinds of weather across every part of Wales – both urban and rural – to build a network that is not only essential to the future prosperity of our country enabling businesses to compete globally and individuals to fully harness the benefits of digital services. “It’s worth remembering that upgrades aren’t automatic. People need to place an order with their chosen providers to get connected and we’ll do the rest. Our network offers the widest choice of providers such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone and Zen – which means people have lots of choice and can get a great deal. “Even if you already have a decent enough service, it’s worth checking if you can upgrade, because full fibre is the future, and it provides the best broadband experience at great value for money. There’ll be no more worrying that your video call might freeze, or your files are failing to upload when everyone’s at home competing for bandwidth at the same time.”

In addition to Openreach’s commercial build across Wales – which is part of a £15 billion UK-wide investment – the network provider has also been working with the Welsh Government to bring Full Fibre broadband to thousands of additional homes in the very hardest to reach parts of Wales.

About Openreach in Wales

With a workforce of around 2,300 in Wales, Openreach already employs the nation’s largest team of telecoms engineers and professionals.

Recent research by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) highlighted the clear economic benefits of connecting everyone in Wales to full fibre. It estimated this would create a £2 billion boost to the Welsh economy.

This short video explains what Full Fibre technology is and you can find out more about our Fibre First programme, latest availability and local plans here.