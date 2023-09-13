Offshore Floating Wind – What Next?

Following the recent announcement by UK Government that there were no bidders for FLOW projects in the Celtic Sea, Host Carwyn Jones is joined by Tom Sawyer, Chief Executive at the Port of Milford Haven, Manon Kynaston, Assistant Director of RenewableUK Cymru and Cian Conroy, Head of Development at Floventis to discuss the next steps for this potentially game changing industry.

The Celtic Sea has the potential to deliver 24GW of renewable energy through floating offshore wind turbines, and Wales has the potential to be a global player, but without support and backing from UK Government, Wales is at risk of falling behind