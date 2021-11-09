North Wales College to Host WorldSkills UK Finals

The college will welcome participants from across the UK to its sites in Wrexham and Deeside from Monday November 15 to Friday November 19.

Cambria is to hold nine finals in all. They will take place at the following venues:

Yale, Wrexham: Nail Technician, Commercial Make-Up, Creative Media Make-Up, Beauty Therapy Practitioner, Beauty Therapist.

Bersham Road, Wrexham: Manufacturing Team Challenge, Construction Metalwork.

Deeside: Sheet Metalwork, Welding.

Coleg Cambria has one of the largest WorldSkills UK cohorts in Wales, with 25 representatives selected for the prestigious event.

Among the categories they will contest are sheet metalwork technology, aeronautical engineering, beauty therapy, CNC milling, construction metalwork, floristry, hairdressing, IT support, nail technician, laboratory technician and the Manufacturing Team Challenge.

Learner Experience and Enterprise Manager Rona Griffiths said they are delighted to again be chosen to moderate key areas of the WorldSkills programme.

“The facilities at our sites across north east Wales are second to none, and we look forward to hosting participants from all over the UK,” said Rona. “And with so many of our own learners and apprentices taking part it looks like being another successful year for the college in this competition.”

Rona added:

“Best of luck to all of the finalists – we look forward to seeing you in the coming weeks.”

The winners of the UK finals will be crowned at a ceremony streamed on the WorldSkills UK website and hosted by TV presenter Steph McGovern – star of the Channel 4 Show Packed Lunch – on November 26.

The news comes after Cambria was chosen as one of just 12 institutions to become part of the WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence, in addition to 20 announced last autumn when the three-year pilot project was launched.

The Centre of Excellence – partnered and funded by educational charity and awarding body NCFE – will see more than 40,000 young students and apprentices – from all socio-economic groups across the UK – armed with world-class skills.

Watch the awards ceremony live here: National Finals 2021 ceremony | WorldSkills UK

For the full list of times and locations for the WorldSkills UK finals at Coleg Cambria, visit www.cambria.ac.uk/events/worldskills-uk-finals/