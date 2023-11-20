Newport Law Firm Marks 5th Birthday with Magical Party

Newport law firm Bellavia & Associates celebrated its fifth anniversary with a night of fun & magic at a special party staged at the historic Queen’s Hotel in the city centre.

The party was held to thank clients, associates, suppliers and others who have supported the business and have been part of the Bellavia & Associates’ success story since the firm began operations in 2018.

Guests enjoyed food, drinks, a recap of the 5 years from managing director Zep Bellavia and world-class entertainment from master magician Nick Einhorn.

Nick, whose books on magic have sold more than a million copies worldwide, is a member of the elite Inner Magic Circle. He has been named Close-Up Magician of the Year by the Magic Circle three times and has amazed audiences across the world – including in Las Vegas after winning the ITV1 show Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Nick wowed guests at the party celebrations with a mixture of stage & close-up magic, card tricks and mind-reading.

Mr Bellavia said:

“We all had a fantastic night and it was lovely to be able to spend time with & say thank you to so many people who have been part of our successful business during our first five years. “We are looking forward to many more years of serving the legal needs of individuals and businesses and continuing to live up to our motto that ‘in uncertain times you can be certain of Bellavia & Associates’.”

For more information about Bellavia & Associates, please visit www.bellavia-associates.com, email [email protected] or call 01633 450460.