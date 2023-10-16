New Funding Opportunity in Ceredigion to to Deliver Innovative Sustainable Solutions

A new funding opportunity has been launched for individuals, businesses and communities to deliver sustainable yet innovative solutions to address some of the economic, social and environmental challenges facing rural areas in Ceredigion.

The closing date for applications is Tuesday, 31 October 2023.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is delivered by Cynnal y Cardi, a grant scheme administered by Ceredigion County Council to deliver activity in Ceredigion across two of the Investment Priorities: Communities & Place and Supporting Local Business.

Within each of these Investment Priorities, key local priorities (referred to as interventions) have been identified. These are outlined in the Mid Wales UKSPF Regional Investment Plan together with the challenges and opportunities facing the region and the associated outputs and outcomes that UK Government are looking for projects to achieve.

The Cynnal y Cardi Community Development and Support Fund is designed to provide opportunities for organisations to deliver services or working with rural communities to pilot new ways of working to trial ideas that tackle issues aligned with key priorities; strengthen and support local communities, building pride in place whilst supporting the local economy and creating safe green spaces, a resilient, healthy and vibrant economic neighbourhood.

These measures can be focused on in many ways; improvements to existing sites and areas, climate change, visitors experience, creative industries sector, feasibility studies, succession planning, community measures to combat the cost of living and investment for improving digital infrastructure within local communities.

Small scale fast track grant scheme £1,000-£10,000 Larger grant £10,001-£50,000 (Larger bids will not be excluded but a robust rationale will be required)

The Cynnal y Cardi Supporting Local Business Fund is designed to boost our local economy by supporting new and existing businesses. Providing support with greener spaces, lessening our carbon footprint by decreasing decarbonisation, energy efficiency and digital support. The fund will focus on entrepreneurship activity, business support for start up’s and growth development to drive innovation and gain skills as to create the conditions to create jobs of higher value in the economy.

Support for digital exploitation within the sector, feasibility work, funding for strategic commissioning and the creation of hubs within our communities as to enable business owners to share good practise and work collaboratively.

Small business grants £1,000-£10,000 Business development grants £10,001-£50,000 (Larger bids will not be excluded but a robust rationale will be required)

Councillor Clive Davies, the Council’s Cabinet Member responsible for the Economy and Regeneration, said:

“I would encourage any local group or business who wants to make a difference to their community to apply for the Cynnal y Cardi Fund. These funding opportunities support our Corporate Priorities to boost the economy, support businesses and enable employment along with strengthening the resilience of our communities to become more sustainable, green and well connected.”

To find out how to apply, visit our website: www.ceredigion.gov.uk/business/funding-grants/cynnal-y-cardi-uk-shared-prosperity-fund-2022-2025/

For information on the important aspects organisations should consider before applying, visit the Growing Mid Wales website: www.growingmid.wales/MidWalesUKSPF

For further information, e-mail [email protected]