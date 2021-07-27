New Faces of Leading UK House Builder as 14 New Colleagues Join the Redrow Family

A love of property, people and photography inspired one of the UK’s leading house builders’ latest recruits to join their team.

Kat Tonks is one of 14 new people who have joined Redrow in South Wales over the last few weeks. With a background in photography, she is now a sales consultant at the company’s Mill Meadows development in Sudbrook.

With over 20 years-experience in the property sector, Kat has previously worked for letting and estate agencies before combining her love of property and photography and becoming a freelance photographer. Working with leading estate agencies, Kat photographed unique properties throughout the country including historic country estates, thatched cottages and a converted lifeboat station in St David’s. She also specialised in floor plans.

Kat explains:

“I love property and I love people. That’s why I jumped at the opportunity to join Redrow as I know from my time in the industry that everyone loves a Redrow Home! I’m now really enjoying helping our customers to choose the right home to meet their needs and then supporting them through the purchase; liaising with estate agents, financial advisors and solicitors. “It’s always particularly rewarding to do the final inspection of each home before handing over the keys and officially welcoming our customers into the Redrow Family. I also get to work with a great team who take huge pride in the job that they do. It’s brilliant and I’m so pleased that I made the move.”

Joining the Redrow team in South Wales with Kat is Stephanie Byrne as a sales consultant and Aimee Buss as a sales coordinator. Matthew Coyle joins as site manager, Brett Williams as site operative and Ramon Majem and Tom Davies as assistant site managers. Vivienne Wong joins as document controller while Jacob Davies and Daniel Burgoyne both join as graduate trainees. Katie Lewis is a customer services coordinator, Lauren Nettleship a document controller and Claire Davies is customer services manager. Carl Greening joins as a senior quantity surveyor, Simon Mason as a senior project manager and Nigel Williams as a senior buyer.

Nigel Palmer, Managing Director of Redrow in South Wales said: