More Welsh Farms Receive Glastir Funding at Start of Payment Window

More than £28.5m has been paid to Welsh farms at the beginning of the Glastir 2022 payment window, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has said.

This means 85% of payments have been made which is an improvement on the number of payments achieved in comparison with last year.

The payments made include claims for the Glastir Entry and Advanced, Commons, and Organic schemes.

Farm businesses receiving the funding are key in contributing to Welsh Government aims including conserving and enhancing biodiversity and improving soil and water resources by taking action towards decarbonising agriculture in Wales.

This is the second year running where there has been an increase in the number of Glastir payments being made on the first day.

Glastir 2023 payments are being brought forward to 1 December to ensure the end of year deadline is met to make the final payments under the EU funded Rural Development Programme.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: