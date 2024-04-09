Milford Waterfront Major Events Partnership with Milford Haven Round Table

Following on from its successful partnership in 2023, Milford Waterfront is supporting Milford Haven Round Table as its Major Events Partner this year.

The partnership means that the group of local volunteers will be supported in their calendar of events throughout the year, which will enable them to raise funds for local good causes, as well as creating fantastic events for visitors and the local community to enjoy.

Upcoming events this year include:

The Big Beer Festival – Saturday 25 th May

May Milford Haven Carnival – Saturday 6 th July

July Fireworks Extravaganza Event – Tuesday 5th November

Speaking about the partnership, Natalie Hunt, Destination Manager at Milford Waterfront said:

“We are very pleased to be continuing our strong partnership with the Milford Haven Round Table. The events they arrange for Milford Haven are always showstoppers that bring so much fun to the area. We are sure everyone will join us in our excitement to bring them back this year!”

Rob Allen, Chair of the Milford Haven Round Table added:

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Milford Waterfront for their unwavering support of Milford Haven Round Table. Their commitment to community involvement enriches our events and fosters stronger connections within Milford Haven. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with them on future endeavors to further enhance our community together.”

More information on upcoming events at Milford Waterfront can be found here: www.milfordwaterfront.co.uk/whats-on.