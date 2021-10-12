Michael Sweet Appointed Content Editor at Business News Wales

Business News Wales has appointed Michael Sweet as Content Editor to further strengthen the media platform’s editorial vision.

A former BBC Wales TV and Radio producer and Presentation Director, Michael has worked in the UK, Asia, Australia and Europe for leading media, along with major global energy and engineering companies. In 2021 he helped launch The National Wales as Digital Content Editor. Previously Michael was Director of Film, Video and Broadcasting for the Arts Council of Wales, and inaugural director of the Wales Film Council.

Mark Powney, MD Business News Wales, commented:

“Michael will raise the bar in terms of our editorial quality and will enable our team to cover more in-depth industry issues and topics. Demand for our in-house content and editorial support service for clients is increasing ten-fold, and will be further strengthened by the experience Michael brings to the table. “As we roll out our business strategy for 2022 and beyond, it will be great to have the depth of experience Michael has gained over 20 years working as journalist, producer and editor – in the media in Wales and overseas – and infuse that into our own vision.

Michael Sweet commented: