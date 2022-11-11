Mabli Knits Expands into New Premises Following £220,000 Investment

Mabli Knits the family run business specializing in natural knitwear for children, as well as an ever-growing adult range has expanded into new premises at Riverbridge Business Park, Cardiff, after a £220,000 investment supported by Barclays.

Established in 2016 by Lisa Roberts the business has exceeded the £1 million turnover threshold and acquired the new 2300sq ft site to accommodate future demand for this growing business. This is truly a global business with overseas orders accounting for 50% of turnover and strong growth in USA and Japan as post Brexit shipping costs have dampened European orders.

Lisa Roberts (41), owner and founder of Mabli Knits said,

“I worked as a Designer in the Fashion Industry, first in Wales and then London, gaining experience in a selection of diverse market sectors and aesthetics. Following the birth of my first child I decided to address my work life balance and find a new path, returning to Wales. Our USP is our interpretation and modern twist on Welsh heritage patterns, giving the brand a feeling of nostalgia and point of difference to stand out in the marketplace. Investing and expanding post pandemic has been challenging but we have continued to grow and diversify the business to meet these challenges.”

Neil Torres-Davies, Barclays Business Manager, said,

“As champions of local business, it is essential that we support local growing businesses such as Mabli Knits. Lisa is a great example of an entrepreneur using their industry experience, passion, and skills to develop a successful business. By really understanding the sector, we have been able to create a bespoke funding package to support the business throughout its expansion.”

Lisa continues,

“The new investment future proofs us for further growth and allows us to develop new ranges and house more stock. My approach is “slow fashion” with an eclectic and vintage inspired aesthetic i.e., something that lasts and looks great year after year. Our signature style always includes interpreting traditional Welsh Tapestry blanket patterns into our designs, contrasted with simple and versatile layering pieces. We use beautiful Italian-spun yarns such 100% extra fine Merino wool, linen and organic Pima cotton. Despite the cost-of-living challenges and increased material costs, demand remains strong, and we are even launching a new ladies range this month to meet demand.”

Jo Stevens, Member of Parliament for Cardiff Central said,

“Many businesses have been under huge pressure both during the pandemic and with the current economic crisis with inflation on raw materials, rocketing energy bills and labour shortages, so it was great to hear good news and meet my constituent Lisa Roberts, Mabli’s owner and the creative genius behind the successful and growing brand. Lisa’s story about how she started her business in her front room and built a global customer base for her beautiful knitwear products is really inspiring. With the support of Business Wales and Barclays to expand Mabli’s operations, I’m sure it will continue to thrive. I wish Lisa and all the Mabli team every success.”

For further information, visit www.mabli.co.uk