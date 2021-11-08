IoD Wales Appoints New Nations Manager Jo Price

IoD Wales has successfully recruited Jo Price as its Nations Manager. Following a competitive interview process, Jo has been selected to support community branches and represent the views of directors across Wales and the UK.

Leaving her current role of Director of International within Chambers Wales, formally South Wales Chamber of Commerce Enterprise and Industry, Jo will begin her tenure with IoD Wales in January 2022.

As well as spending over 10 years at Chambers Wales, she has extensive experience across sectors including being a trainer for HBOS working within a large call centre, external stakeholder management responsibilities, retail management roles for numerous fashion brands, and time with a manufacturer based in Wembley.

Richard Selby, Chair, IoD Wales said:

“We’re thrilled that Jo accepted the role with us. We were very impressed with her track record of building long-lasting relationships across sectors, and her enthusiasm for supporting and promoting Welsh businesses is second to none. “We look forward to welcoming her to the team and seeing her communicate the Institute’s three pillars: Connect, Develop and Influence and to establish the IoD as the ‘go-to’ professional organisation for business leaders, influencers, and the media.”

Jo said of the appointment:

“I am so passionate about not only working with Welsh businesses, but also supporting them through the challenges they might face and prioritising opportunities. I have gained extensive experience through previous roles, and throughout that time focused on my continuous professional development including gaining additional qualifications specific to each role. “I’m looking forward to meeting the new team and reaching out and speaking to businesses across Wales.”

The IoD has recently undertaken a transformational journey to make itself fit for the future while continuing to stay true to its Royal Charter and as Nations Manager, Jo will lead Wales into that next phase of growth.

Richard continued:

“We know that better directors make better businesses, and we look forward to celebrating achievements of all sizes at our annual Director of the Year awards on 14 January.”

For more information about IoD and to contact Jo with any enquiries, please visit https://www.iod.com/events-community/regions/wales