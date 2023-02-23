Inspiring the Next Generation of Leaders: RWAS Rural Leadership Programme a Great Success for First Cohort



The inaugural RWAS Rural Leadership Programme has now been completed after an action-packed programme of training, mentoring, support and guidance over three intense residential sessions.

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, supported by the Glamorgan Feature County 2023, launched the new programme in May 2022, where the opportunity began with an on-farm selection/taster day for prospective candidates. Aimed at inspiring future leaders in agriculture, the programme provided the opportunity to develop leadership skills at such an important time for the agricultural sector. The fourteen successful applicants were announced during the awards ceremony at The Royal Welsh Show in July 2022.

The first of the three residential sessions took place at the Royal Welsh Showground in September 2022, where over the three days the programme members heard from key figures in the industry including NFU Cymru, FUW and the DPJ Foundation. Presenter and Broadcast Journalist, Mariclare Carey-Jones delivered media training to the group, discussing guidance on media interviews, social media and high media profiles before members had the opportunity to practice their own interviews for feedback.

In November 2022, members of the programme had the opportunity to attend the annual Nuffield Farming Conference in Cardiff. The conference featured presentations from a selection of both 2020 and 2021 Nuffield Farming Scholars. Spanning a range of sectors, the presenting Scholars shared their insights and recommendations to industry following their studies across the world.

The final session took place in January this year, beginning in South Wales with a visit to the Forage Farm Shop and Penllyn Estate, then onto Sussex for a farm tour at Weston’s Farm, the home of NFU Vice President David Exwood. The next stop was Knepp Castle Estate in Horsham to learn about their rewilding project before dinner with Nuffield Scholar, Daniel Burdett to discuss regenerative agriculture.

The following day involved a stop-off at Gloucester Services Farm Shop for an excellent presentation on sales and marketing by David Morland, Head of Butchery of Westmorland Family; a family business that runs unique motorway service areas based in Cumbria. Afterward, it was back to Wales where the group visited Bute Town to meet support workers and learn about community projects within the urban area. The final session finished with a tour of The Senedd and talks with key members of the Welsh Government, such as Plaid Cymru politician, Llŷr Gruffydd MS and Conservative party members, Samuel Kurtz MS and James Evans MS.

As a new entrant into farming, programme member Natalie Hepburn of Garlic Meadow found the experience invaluable in giving her access to resources and training she previously wouldn’t have known about.

“I have visited a variety of farms and rural enterprises which has broadened my horizon and made me think differently about my own business. I feel that I have benefited from the personal development sessions in terms of confidence. I have met a fantastic group of individuals who I look forward to continuing working with in the future”, Natalie said.

Another member of the Rural Leadership Programme, Rhys Jones from Crosshands, Carmarthenshire, commented that the programme has given him the drive to accomplish more and develop further.

“The programme has allowed us the opportunity to talk to leaders of industry who have truly inspired us as a group. We are all very grateful and each one of us is now ready and enabled with the correct tools to contribute positively and lead the rural industry forward”, Rhys said.

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society congratulates the first cohort on a successful programme and is delighted that it has proved such a valuable experience. The Society would also like to express grateful thanks to the Glamorgan Feature County and the Estate of the Late Norman Griffiths for their generosity in funding the Rural Leadership Programme.

The application window for this year’s Rural Leadership Programme will be opening shortly. If you are interested in applying, you may wish to express your interest by emailing [email protected] for more information. We look forward to continuing to support this project and encouraging the next generation of rural leaders.