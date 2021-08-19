Healthcare CEO Calls for Urgent Investment in System to Prevent Critical Failure

The CEO of the UK's leading healthcare manufacturer has today called for urgent funding for the healthcare sector to prevent a critical failure in the event of another pandemic or national emergency.

Graham Ewart, CEO of Direct Healthcare Group commented,

“It is evident from the past 16 months that we urgently need targeted investment in the UK health system.” “Despite the clear and obvious failings throughout this pandemic, from the lack of PPE to overwhelming capacity pressures, my deepest fear is that we aren't moving fast enough, or deep enough, to cover ourselves against future surges in infections or additional national emergencies.”

Direct Healthcare Group is the UK's fastest growing exporter of healthcare products and is recorded as having the fastest growing profit for any UK private business (BDO Profit Track 2021).

Ewart continued,