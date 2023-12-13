Half-Year Results for the Development Bank of Wales Announced

More than 200 Welsh businesses have benefitted from 239 investments totalling £51 million from the Development Bank of Wales in the first half year of 2023/24 with private co-investment of an extra £26.6 million taking total economic impact to £77.7 million.

The latest data shows 1,718 jobs have been created or safeguarded. 30% of customers have benefitted from streamlined fast track loans allowing businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities such as investing in more stock or new equipment. 48 of the investments year to date have been for start-ups and 47 have gone to young entrepreneurs aged 30 and under as the Development Bank continues to focus on supporting an entrepreneurial culture in Wales.

With a remit to serve the whole of Wales, 85% of the Bank’s investments have gone to businesses outside the Cardiff area with West Wales and the Valleys having benefited from £13.8 million through the ERDF-financed, £216 million Wales Business Fund. The fund is on track to be fully invested at the end of this calendar year.

With conditions hard to predict and businesses finding their growth plans being affected, Chief Executive Giles Thorley says that the need for long-term investment and sustainable growth is more important than ever. He said: