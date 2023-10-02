Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Growing Mid Wales Partnership Reflects on Achievements to Date

Partneriaeth Tyfu Canolbarth Cymru yn Ystyried yr Hyn a Gyflawnwyd Hyd yn hyn

A - Home Page B - Original Content
SHARE
,

Gymraeg

On 18th September, at a regional partnership meeting aimed at promoting and representing the region’s priorities for economic development, the renewed vision for economic growth in Mid Wales was discussed.

The Growing Mid Wales Partnership reviewed key milestones to date and considered where the regional approach to economic development needed to be adapted further to reflect a number of challenges.

Members including representatives from Powys and Ceredigion County Councils, as well as private sector business, regional HE and FE leaders, and UK and Welsh Government representatives, heard about the current economic challenges facing each region and received updates on the delivery of key regional funding programmes such as the Mid Wales Growth Deal, the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership and the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund.

The discussion focused on plans to update current strategies in order to ensure the region is best placed to take advantage of future opportunities.

In May 2020, a strategic economic plan, ‘A Vision for Growing Mid Wales’, set out a collective ambition and the economic potential for Mid Wales. Since then, major events such as Covid-19, and challenges such as the Cost-of-Living crisis have caused the region’s economic context to fundamentally change. An update to the Vision document will reflect these and consider the greater challenges they pose in developing the regional economy of Mid Wales.

As representatives of the Growing Mid Wales Partnership, Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council and Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council, jointly said:

“There is a lot of progress to date with the work the Partnership has been involved with and it’s testament to the great engagement and cross-sector partnership collaboration that’s been happening since 2015.

“We reflected on the legacy of the EU-funding which supported growth and jobs for people, businesses and communities in Mid Wales. We also looked at the present where, the Mid Wales Growth Deal is moving a step closer into delivery. Also, 81 projects in the region have been approved funding so far, totalling £15million of the region’s allocation of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. We’re positive that despite there being many challenges, the region’s economic development is advancing.”

“To ensure the good work is continued and the potential for transformational change in the Mid Wales economy is realised, further sustained investment will be needed over the coming years.”

The Growing Mid Wales Partnership is the cross-sector strategic economic advisory forum for the Mid Wales region, consisting of members from the public, private and third sectors.

The Growing Mid Wales Partnership was supported at the event by the Mid Wales Regional Engagement Team, which are part-funded by European Structural and Investment Funds through the Welsh Government.

Follow further Growing Mid Wales developments by signing up to their monthly newsletter. Email: [email protected]

SHARE

Growing Mid Wales is a regional partnership and engagement arrangement between the private and public sectors, and with Welsh and UK Government. The initiative seeks to represent the region’s interests and priorities for improvements to our local economy.

Growing Mid Wales wish to draw together local business, academic leaders and national and local government to create a vision for the future growth of Mid-Wales and influence and champion our future expansion

Across the public, third and private sectors in Mid Wales, we acknowledge the need for developing consensus on priorities for our region, and for sharing our vision to progress jobs, growth and the local economy. We need greater impacts and better results from working together across the region with diminishing public resources.

Growing Mid-Wales will provide regional leadership on our vision and will be an effective, ’light touch’ mechanism that will scrutinise, challenge, identify opportunities and shortcomings and so initiate and propose interventions to achieve more and better results for our region.

 

Related Articles

Growing Mid Wales

 

Business News Wales