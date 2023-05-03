Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Grow – Define – Deliver Together: An Overriding Success

A - Home Page B - Original Content
SHARE
,

The Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership (RSP) is one of four regional partnerships in Wales working to drive investment in skills by developing responses based upon local and regional need. They work across the counties of Ceredigion and Powys, taking close consideration of the priorities of the Growing Mid Wales Partnership.

As a primarily employer-led partnership, they strive to bridge the gap between education and regeneration in the hope of creating a strong and vibrant economy underpinned by innovation, growth and a capable workforce.

Emma Thomas, Chair for the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership (RSP), spoke to Business News Wales to reflect on their recent engagement day, Grow – Define – Deliver Together, where they successfully launched their Employment and Skills Plan 2022-2025 which identifies key sectors, skills and priorities for regional investment to support jobs and growth in the Mid Wales region for the next 3 years and beyond, along with the details of the Business Cluster Group that has been set up for those who were not in attendance at the event.

 

You can view the Employment and Skills plan on the Growing Mid Wales website: www.growingmid.wales/midwalesskillspartnership

To join the Business Cluster Group, email: [email protected]

SHARE

Growing Mid Wales is a regional partnership and engagement arrangement between the private and public sectors, and with Welsh and UK Government. The initiative seeks to represent the region’s interests and priorities for improvements to our local economy.

Growing Mid Wales wish to draw together local business, academic leaders and national and local government to create a vision for the future growth of Mid-Wales and influence and champion our future expansion

Across the public, third and private sectors in Mid Wales, we acknowledge the need for developing consensus on priorities for our region, and for sharing our vision to progress jobs, growth and the local economy. We need greater impacts and better results from working together across the region with diminishing public resources.

Growing Mid-Wales will provide regional leadership on our vision and will be an effective, ’light touch’ mechanism that will scrutinise, challenge, identify opportunities and shortcomings and so initiate and propose interventions to achieve more and better results for our region.

 

Related Articles

Growing Mid Wales

 