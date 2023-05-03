Grow – Define – Deliver Together: An Overriding Success

The Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership (RSP) is one of four regional partnerships in Wales working to drive investment in skills by developing responses based upon local and regional need. They work across the counties of Ceredigion and Powys, taking close consideration of the priorities of the Growing Mid Wales Partnership.

As a primarily employer-led partnership, they strive to bridge the gap between education and regeneration in the hope of creating a strong and vibrant economy underpinned by innovation, growth and a capable workforce.

Emma Thomas, Chair for the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership (RSP), spoke to Business News Wales to reflect on their recent engagement day, Grow – Define – Deliver Together, where they successfully launched their Employment and Skills Plan 2022-2025 which identifies key sectors, skills and priorities for regional investment to support jobs and growth in the Mid Wales region for the next 3 years and beyond, along with the details of the Business Cluster Group that has been set up for those who were not in attendance at the event.

You can view the Employment and Skills plan on the Growing Mid Wales website: www.growingmid.wales/midwalesskillspartnership

To join the Business Cluster Group, email: [email protected]