Former Cwmbran Care Home Sold to Leading Housing Association

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of the former Llanyravon Court Nursing Home in Cwmbran, South Wales.

Constructed in the late 1980s, Llanyravan Court Nursing Home is a three-storey nursing home with 50 bedrooms, 41 with en suite WC and hand wash basin facilities. The property is located in a residential area just two miles from the centre of Cwmbran.

The business closed for trading in November 2022 and, on 31 January 2023, Chris Stevens and Steve Baluchi of FRP Advisory Trading Limited were appointed as Joint Liquidators of Llanyrafon Court Limited. FRP Advisory subsequently appointed Christie & Co to sell the freehold interest of the property on a closed basis with vacant possession.

The home has now been sold to a leading Welsh housing association.

Oliver McCarthy, Associate Director – Care at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, comments:

“Llanyravon Court is a great property in an ideal residential location. The sale attracted a number of interested parties and I was pleased to get a good result for Chris and Steve at FRP. “The transactional care market in Wales was buoyant last year, and we’re seeing this continue in 2023, as buyer appetite remains high for a range of assets across the country.”

Llanyravon Court Nursing Home was sold for an undisclosed price.