Five Non-Executive Directors Set to Join Life Sciences Hub Wales

Life Sciences Hub Wales has appointed five Non-Executive Directors to join its Board to play a critical role in shaping the organisation’s future strategic direction. The appointments come at an exciting and challenging time for industry, health and social care, where the demand for innovative solutions is greater than ever.

The new directors will actively support the organisation in making Wales the place of choice for health and well-being innovation through sharing tactical insight and guidance. Each Non-Executive Director brings a wealth of experience that spans life sciences, health and social care and finance, which will help to accelerate the innovation landscape across Wales.

Ms Victoria Bates and Ms Erica Cassin join the organisation with significant industry experience. Erica has extensive expertise in leading organisational change across multiple sectors, with past roles including the HR Director of UK and Ireland for Novartis. Victoria has over 20 years of experience within the health and pharmaceutical industry. She has held director-level roles within the Life Science sector, including leading Health Care Operations at Pfizer UK enabling value based partnerships, she now works as a leading consultant facilitating collaboration.

Professor Hamish Laing and Mr Len Richards are established health and social care leaders in Wales. With expertise in Value-Based Health Care and digital healthcare, Hamish enjoyed a long career as a reconstructive plastic surgeon in the NHS before working at executive Director level in a Health Board. He is now a Professor of Enhanced Innovation, Engagement and Outcomes at Swansea University. Len is currently the Chief Executive of the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board. He has extensive expertise in delivering health care management and working collaboratively with an array of health care providers.

Mr Peter Max has been appointed as the Financial Non-Executive Director, with a focus on audit and risk. He brings extensive experience working within executive and non-executive roles across health and social care, with a background in private equity and corporate finance.

Minister for Health and Social Services, Vaughan Gething, said:

“I am delighted to announce five new appointments to the Board of Life Sciences Hub Wales.  As you would expect, the standard of applicants was very high, and each will bring a wealth of experience to help take the Hub forward as we look to the future.

Life Sciences Hub Wales has and continues to play an important role in Wales’ response to the coronavirus pandemic, looking at innovative ways to source crucial supplies and digital solutions.

“At its core, the Hub is committed to continuing to support the acceleration and adoption of innovation across health and social care and beyond the current crisis. I look forward to working with Victoria, Erica, Hamish, Len and Peter at a pivotal time for Wales and the UK.”

Chris Martin, Acting Chair of the Board, Life Sciences Hub Wales said:

“I am delighted to welcome our new Non-Executive Directors to Life Sciences Hub Wales’ Board. We are looking forward to benefitting from their expertise in leading the organisation at such a dynamic time.”

Cari-Anne Quinn, CEO, Life Sciences Hub Wales said:

“The appointment of our new Non-Executive Directors comes at an important time, as we continue working with and supporting industry, health and social care. The experience of our new colleagues presents an opportunity for bringing about positive change to both the health and social care landscape and economy in Wales.”

To find out more about our new board members, visit lshubwales.com/board.

