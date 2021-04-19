Entrepreneurs Announced as NED’s of the Development Bank of Wales

Two of Wales’ leading entrepreneurs have been announced as non-executive directors of the Development Bank of Wales.

Forty-five year old Kate Methuen-Ley, founder and company director of award-winning Tiger Cardiff Limited joins the Development Bank along with 40 year old Rob Lamb, digital entrepreneur and global investment specialist.

As a graduate of Swansea University and Cardiff Business School, Kate Methuen-Ley built Tiger Cardiff Limited to nine stores with a turnover of £5.3 million prior to her exit in 2018. She is now a non-executive director of Loopster.co.uk, mentor with the tech incubator Alacrity Foundation, and provides strategic advice to a number of companies.

Kate Methuen-Ley said:

“The Development Bank of Wales is a unique resource for Wales; helping Welsh businesses create or safeguard jobs, be more innovative and increase their contribution to the economy. As an entrepreneur, I have first-hand experience of the value of the start-up ecosystem in Wales and am keen to contribute to this; helping others to fulfil their dreams and reach their full potential.”

A Welsh speaker, and graduate of Cardiff University, Rob Lamb is the co-founder and director of Hedgehog, a digital platform that has the mission to democratise investing in world-class property by making fractional ownership available to everyone. He is also a non-executive director of the social impact investment consultancy Expectation State and FairPlay Trading, the commercial arm of Wales’ gender equality charity Chwarae Teg.

Rob Lamb said:

“The provision of sustainable, effective finance in the market is key to unlocking the potential of the Welsh economy. As an investor and a business owner, I understand what help businesses need to thrive and look forward to working with the Board of the Development Bank to deliver this.”

Gareth Bullock, Chair of the Development Bank of Wales said: