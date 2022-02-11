Enterprise Hub Launches Business Support to Rural Areas

The Team at Focus Carmarthen Enterprise Hub are taking their services on the road and heading out around Carmarthenshire to bring business support to rural areas.

For those living in and around St Clears and Newcastle Emlyn, who may not be able to make it to the Hub to chat about business support services, or for those who simply don’t have the time to travel to Carmarthen town centre, will now be able to book a 1:1 meeting with Hub Manager, Angharad Harding to meet in person.

The purpose of these sessions are to give people the chance to meet with an experienced Business Advisor, discuss their start-up idea and get access to support on everything from finance through to marketing.

The first stop will be in St Clears on 17 February at Llety Cynin, with an additional meet-up occurring on 31 March in Newcastle Emlyn. A final stop will take place for those living in Carmarthen on 28 April, and will be held at Shared Spaces, Carmarthen on St Catherine’s Walk.

Angharad Harding, Hub Manager at Focus Carmarthen Enterprise Hub, said:

“We know how difficult it can sometimes be for people to get into the town centre and visit the Hub. Whether they don’t have the time or maybe they can’t physically travel longer distances, we want everyone in the Carmarthenshire area to have access to business support to help them launch their own start-up. That’s why we’re going out on the road, and we want to meet as many people as we can during these sessions. “If you’ve got a business idea and would like some advice, support or even someone to act as a sounding board, booking a 1:1 session could really help you take those next steps to launch your own business. These are all fully funded, meaning there’s no cost to you so it’s an excellent opportunity to take advantage of.”

Click here for more information and to register for any of these sessions