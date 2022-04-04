Electric Charging Station for sale

Roger Parry and Partners have been instructed to offer for sale Land known as Land Adjacent to Green Fields Farm, comprising of 2.47 acres (1 ha) of development land. This is an existing opportunity to purchase one of the first fully electric charging stations including a drive thru coffee shop granted planning in Wales, where the land is situated to the South of Four Crosses.

The site is adjacent to the A483, the A483 is officially described as the Swansea to Manchester Trunk Road and is a major road in the UK. The A483 sees around 10,000 cars pass directly as well as connecting links according to the Annual Average Daily Traffic (AADT) report, taken in 2020. The land is currently sown to grass and is flat in nature.

Being placed just south of Four Crosses the A483, is the main road running from Oswestry through Welshpool through to Builth Wells. To Oswestry, 7.2 miles, Welshpool, 7.9 miles and to Shrewsbury 18.4 miles.