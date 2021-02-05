Educ8 Appoint a New Customer Account Director

Training and Apprenticeship experts, Educ8 Training Group has announced the appointment of Ann Nicolas as Customer Account Director, in a role that will see Ms Nicholas join the board.

The Educ8 Training Group, which incorporates ISA Training, deliver Apprenticeship programmes within the workplace, helping people to develop their skills, achieve valuable qualifications and tackle new challenges head-on.

The new role will focus on the strategic leadership of the Customer Accounts Team and marketing for the Educ8 Training Group. She will be taking forward Educ8’s plans to further develop their long-term strategic relationships with their customers, working alongside them to support their growth and ambitions through recruiting and training.

Ms Nicholas has over 16 years of experience in training education and brings a wealth of expertise on apprenticeships and the value they bring. Ms Nicholas has been involved with both academic and work-based learning opportunities and has proven relationship management experience at a senior, strategic level.

The appointment of Ms Nicolas supports the group's desire to establish an experienced board of Directors to work alongside Group Chairman Colin Tucker and CEO Grant Santos and follows the appointments of Jude Holloway and Kathryn Wing as Operations Director and Quality & Compliance Director. The appointment of a highly experienced Board with a diverse range of knowledge and skills demonstrates the Educ8 Training Group’s ambition for the future and its commitment not only to diversity and inclusivity, but also to ensure they have the best people to lead the business forward over the coming years.

Speaking on the appointment, CEO Grant Santos said:

“Ann’s role is new to Educ8 and provides a spotlight on building long-term strategic relationships with employers and the support available to businesses in Wales; recognising that each customer has a unique need and expectation for the return on investment from their apprenticeship delivery experience.” He continued “The role is responsible for accelerating the growth of new business in priority sectors whilst ensuring all our customers are provided with a high-quality experience through all our interactions. The quality of teaching and learning we provide to our customers and learners must be at the heart of everything we do.”

A significant focus for Ms Nicolas will be overseeing the delivery of Educ8’s bespoke software to onboard learners and employers to their apprenticeship journey; Educ8 see digital transformation and technology being key to their business operations and an opportunity to improve the learners experience. The shift has received overwhelming success and feedback from their learners and employers, particularly during the pandemic – incorporating this technology has improved their customer experience.

Ms Nicolas has said