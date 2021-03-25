Digital No Limits Series Back for 2021

It can be challenging to build a strong inclusivity and diversity policy in the workplace;

Senior HR Manager, Andrea Wallbank, is the expert speaker on the second Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub Digital No Limits session, and she will be advising attendees on improving workplace culture and building an inclusive business.

At the end of 2020, the Hub teamed up with Celf-Able, a diverse group of artists in Powys, to launch the series that aims to promote accessibility and inclusion. The second session, taking place on Friday 26th March, will focus on promoting inclusivity, diversity and empowerment within the workplace. The Hub will be welcoming Business in Focus Senior HR Manager, Andrea Wallbank, to discuss equality and diversity from a HR perspective.

Andrea is an experienced HR Manager and Consultant, supporting SMEs across Wales in all aspects of people management and employment issues. She advises businesses on how to develop workplace culture and implement people practices for business change and growth.

Andrea commented:

“It’s so important to have a strong inclusivity and diversity policy, and I’ll be showing you how to actively become a more inclusive employer, as well as strategies for creating a more inclusive workplace.”

Celf-Able, a group of disabled and non-disabled artists, will also be joining the session. Celf-Able provides opportunities for people to get together, reduce isolation and celebrate disability culture.

Director and Chair, Sue Patch, will be delivering an informative presentation on Disability Equality, which will cover everything from the Social Model of Disability to actions to promote inclusion in society and the workplace.

“We’re really excited to be continuing this series in 2021. It’s set to be a really insightful morning with interesting conversation, valuable learnings and an opportunity to connect with likeminded people,” said Holly Jones, Hub Manager for Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub.

Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub is an innovative space to incubate and accelerate new, and growing businesses based at Royal Welsh Warehouse, Newtown, Powys. Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.

Spaces on this session are fully funded and you can register online by searching ‘Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub’ on Business Wales Event Finder.