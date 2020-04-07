deVere Launches Contactless Advice Service Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

One of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations is offering free financial advice to anyone in the world on a remote basis as social distancing is universally embraced as the best tool to fight coronavirus.

deVere Group, which operates in more than 100 countries worldwide, is launching its Contactless Advice service with immediate effect.

The chief executive and founder of the $12bn organisation, Nigel Green, says:

“We are launching Contactless Advice now – which is an industry first – for four clear reasons.

“First, social distancing is currently the only tool available to fight the spread of the coronavirus. As such, more and more cities, regions and countries are going into lockdown and people into enforced or self-imposed isolation to help fight Covid-19. This means that they might not be able to see their financial adviser face-to-face as they do ordinarily.

“And second, the economic landscape is shifting. The global economy is facing a short and deep recession. As always, new industries will emerge and, of course, there will be winners and losers in terms of sectors, jobs and wages – and this will, naturally, directly impact people’s finances.

“Third, we’re moving towards an era of negative interest rates, which will affect people’s investment decisions, amongst other financial matters.

“And fourth because the ongoing volatility will present challenges that will need attention, but also major – perhaps once-in-a-generation – buying possibilities and ways to shore-up your retirement income.

“Against this backdrop, in order to create, build-up and safeguard their wealth as the world adapts to a new era, investors should be revising their portfolios to ensure they mitigate risk and take advantage of the opportunities.”

He adds:

“Using a combination of existing technology, and our industry-leading applications, we're able to offer unparalleled financial advice from the comfort of your home.

“In these trying times we must all play our part, by removing physical interactions from our services, you can have peace of mind that your health, and your wealth will remain secure.

“The free Contactless Advice service will include a wealth scan in which you and your professional adviser will discuss your financial objectives and answer any questions you may have; a fact find in which your adviser will discuss your current financial situation with you; and a customised report which your adviser will analyse and discuss with you and outline your recommended next steps, if any are needed.

“Moving forward, using our pioneering app, you'll be able to track your entire portfolio and financial strategy in real time and book an e-meeting with your adviser, should you have any queries.”

The deVere CEO adds:

“The world is changing fast and a short coronavirus-triggered global recession and the subsequent recovery will have lasting and far-reaching consequences for people’s wealth.

“Experts agree that very seldom is it a good idea take a DIY-approach to something so fundamental to your life as your finances. With the financial and economic landscape shifting and evolving so rapidly, this, I suggest, is certainly not the time.

“With this free service that offers professional, independent advice, there’s no need to do that.”

Mr Green concludes:

“The ground-breaking Contactless Advice is designed for today’s world and with client experience and outcome expectations front and centre.”

The content of this publication is for information purposes and should not be treated as a forecast, research or advice to buy or sell any particular investment or to adopt any investment strategy. It does not provide personal advice based on an assessment of your own circumstances. Any views expressed are based on information received from a variety of sources which we believe to be reliable, but are not guaranteed as to accuracy or completeness. Any expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice.



Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Investing involves risk and the value of investments, and the income from them, may fall as well as rise and are not guaranteed. Investors may not get back the original amount invested.