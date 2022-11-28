Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Development Bank Investment Brings No-Code Systematic Trading Company to Wales

Buddsoddiad Gan y Banc Datblygu yn Dod â Chwmni Masnachu Systematig Di-God i Gymru

Market Dynamics, a pioneering fintech start-up on a mission to democratise systematic trading for retail financial traders, has moved its operations to Brigantine Place, Cardiff following equity investment from the Development Bank of Wales.

Market Dynamics unlocks systematic trading for new traders and all those not able to code, simplifying a formerly complex process. Their intuitive visual-based app allows traders to build, test and trade using fully automated strategies without writing a single line of code.

The company recently closed a pre-seed round of £520,000 led by the Development Bank alongside a cohort of strategic angels, including Bebo co-founder Paul Birch as chair.

Andrew Grevett, Co-Founder, said:

“Market Dynamics provides a simple method for anyone to transform their ideas into fully automated trading strategies without the need for any coding knowledge whatsoever.”

“Our simple and intuitive no-code approach engages tech-savvy traders around the world, across all ages, demographics, wealth stages, asset classes and levels of financial expertise. Opening up the full power of systematic trading for retail traders is a huge opportunity and we believe our visual approach is the key to driving mass adoption.”

Andrew added:

“Moving to Cardiff provides us with access to Wales’ wider fintech and tech sector, and we’re really looking forward to working in this environment.”

Jack Christopher, Assistant Investment Executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said:

“The team at Market Dynamics is committed to democratising technical trading for a rapidly growing, younger audience of traders actively seeking new methods to access systematic trading, which can often seem to be a complex world for beginners.

“Andrew and the Market Dynamics team possess vast experience of systematic trading, and have previously built highly successful companies and products.

“We are delighted that our support and investment has brought them to Wales. We wish them every success as they establish themselves in Cardiff and grow within Wales’ fintech sector.”

The Development Bank of Wales can support growing technology ventures with investment from £50,000 to £10 million. The tech venture investments team is mainly sector agnostic, seeks co-investment, and invests from pre-seed to series A and beyond.

The team is made up of sector specialists in fintech, blockchain, cyber, life sciences, hardtech, medtech and Software-as-a-Service (Saas), backed by a global tech co-investor network.

For more information, visit www.developmentbank.wales

