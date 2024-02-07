Developer Sought for Former Rookwood Hospital Site in Cardiff

Acting on behalf of Cardiff & Vale Health Charity, Real estate adviser, Savills, is seeking expressions of interest for a prime residential development opportunity at the former Rookwood Hospital in Cardiff.

Located in Llandaff, one of the city’s most prestigious suburbs, the former hospital site extends to approximately 10.5 acres (2.26 hectares) in total and includes a Grade II listed house. The site is allocated for approximately 90 homes in Cardiff’s adopted Local Development Plan and is being offered for sale as a whole or in separate lots.

The sale follows the closure of the main hospital inpatient facilities, in 2020 when services were relocated to University Hospital Llandough. Some services remain, including the Artificial Limb Appliance Services (ALAS), Electronic Assistive Technology (EATS), OT workshops, and the Wales Mobility and Driving Assessment Service (WMDAS) which are currently operational on part of the site.

The main Grade II building extends to 15,950 sq. ft (1,481 sq. m) and was originally constructed in 1866 as a residence for local shipowner and MP, Colonel Sir Edward Stock Hill. Sir Edward was the son of the founder of Hill’s Dry Docks in Cardiff and a director in the business. In 1885 he became High Sherriff of Glamorgan. He lived in the house, known as Rookwood House, with his wife, Lady Hill, who resided there until 1917. The house was then turned over for health care use.

The building sits within ornamental gardens, which are thought to date back to the 1770s during which time the grounds were a part of the estate of Thomas Edwards of Llandaff House. The gardens are included in Cadw’s non-statutory Register of Landscapes, Parks and Gardens of Special Historic Interest in Wales (Grade II). The gardens also contain a dilapidated Grade II Listed summerhouse and underground vaulted chamber.

The main parcel, which includes the above, extends to approximately 8 acres (3.3 hectares) and is being offered for sale with vacant possession. A second parcel, extending to approximately 2.54 acres (1 hectare), encompasses a purpose-built building that is currently in use by ALAS, Rookwood Lodge, a two-storey stone lodge, plus two car parks and a detached former gymnasium.

The site is situated in an attractive residential area with excellent village amenities, alongside attractions including Llandaff Cathedral and Llandaff Fields, and some of Cardiff’s best educational facilities. Its location is approximately two miles north west of Cardiff city centre, offers two good access points and is very well-served by public transport.

Abbey Bennett, of Savills development team in Cardiff, commented:

‘We are delighted to bring to market this landmark site in one of the most sought-after areas of Cardiff. This is an exceptional opportunity for an experienced developer to bring forward a part conversion and part new build development that benefits the unique heritage and features of the site whilst supporting and safeguarding the future of the charity.’

Cardiff & Vale Health Charity added that: ‘As beneficiaries, the monies from this sale will be used to support patients, staff, visitors and the community.’

Savills is inviting expressions of interest by midday on Wednesday 21 February 2024.

For more information please contact Abbey Bennett at Savills Cardiff on 02920 368 926 or [email protected].