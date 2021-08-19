Denbighshire Leisure Ltd Recognised for its Exceptional Public Relations

Denbighshire Leisure Ltd is celebrating after being shortlisted for five national PR awards

The Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) Cymru Wales PRide Awards is the nation’s annual public relations showpiece for PR Professionals.

Denbighshire Leisure Ltd are thrilled to have been shortlisted in five awards, especially after what has been a difficult 18 months following the covid-19 crisis.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, said:

“We’re delighted to have been shortlisted for these prestigious awards and to be celebrated on this scale at a national level. The team have worked tirelessly over the last 18 months to keep the public, customers and our staff informed and engaged across multiple platforms, including the creation of new brands and businesses; and the digital transformation of our services. It’s fantastic that all the hard work has been recognised by CIPR. We are extremely proud of our brand, and our marketing and PR function. “It’s great to be recognised for our response to the Covid situation, as well as our comeback following the first two lockdowns. The last year has been difficult for many businesses, especially in the tourism industry. We used the down-time to invest in Denbighshire and we’re extremely proud of everything we’ve managed to achieve, from launching new businesses and evolving original businesses to suit the climate. We’re thrilled to have been shortlisted and have our fingers crossed for the awards in October.”

The team have been shortlisted for five awards, including: Best use of Digital and Social Media, Best Covid Response, Low budget campaign, Arts, Culture and Sport campaign and Travel Leisure and Tourism Campaign.

All of the finalists will be celebrated in a virtual awards event in October.