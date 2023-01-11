Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Degree Apprenticeships – Develop a Sustainable Energy Strategy for Your Business

A new course run by Glyndwr University is aiming to create a new breed of sustainable energy experts. To find out more Business News Wales spoke with David Sprake, Senior Lecturer and programme leader in renewable and sustainable engineering about the course, and in particular the benefits of signing up.

Using a Fully Funded Degree Apprenticeship makes sense for your business.

In short, DA’s are a fantastic way to get employees in Wales a University level qualification whilst working at the same time. You’ll gain a highly skilled employee with both the academic qualifications and the relevant practical skills that will enhance your workforce either by upskilling an existing employee or recruiting new talent to your business. By working for your company, a Degree Apprentice will develop an in-depth understanding of the sector and your business and by studying one day per week with Wrexham Glyndwr University they’ll bring a fresh perspective and up-to-date knowledge to their job to meet future and current demand.

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

We’ve been delivering education at our main Wrexham campus since 1887, when we were known as the Wrexham School of Science and Art. We first started offering degrees in 1924 but we’ve come a long way since then.

We became Denbighsire Technical Institute in 1927, moving to Regent Street, now home to our creative arts courses. As the Institute and demand for courses grew, the development of what is now our main Plas Coch campus began and the Denbighshire Technical College was born in 1939.

Sir Patrick Abercromby, the famous Liverpool-Dublin architect, was responsible for the internal design of the College, which featured in a number of Architecture magazines in the early 1950s. Peggy Angus was commissioned to design suitable tiles for the main foyer. These were unique to the College and represent a flow of learning with a Welsh background. These tiles are still in place today and are protected as a Grade II listing.

It soon became necessary to merge the three main colleges of the County of Clwyd: Denbighshire Technical College, Cartrefle Teacher Training College (situated at the other end of Wrexham) and Kelsterton College in Connah’s Quay near Chester.

The resulting North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI) became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million.

The College grew both in the number of students and in reputation as its expertise became sought after throughout the world.

In 2008, NEWI gained university status and Glyndwr University was born.
 

