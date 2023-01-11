Degree Apprenticeships – Develop a Sustainable Energy Strategy for Your Business

A new course run by Glyndwr University is aiming to create a new breed of sustainable energy experts. To find out more Business News Wales spoke with David Sprake, Senior Lecturer and programme leader in renewable and sustainable engineering about the course, and in particular the benefits of signing up.

Using a Fully Funded Degree Apprenticeship makes sense for your business.

In short, DA’s are a fantastic way to get employees in Wales a University level qualification whilst working at the same time. You’ll gain a highly skilled employee with both the academic qualifications and the relevant practical skills that will enhance your workforce either by upskilling an existing employee or recruiting new talent to your business. By working for your company, a Degree Apprentice will develop an in-depth understanding of the sector and your business and by studying one day per week with Wrexham Glyndwr University they’ll bring a fresh perspective and up-to-date knowledge to their job to meet future and current demand.

