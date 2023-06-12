Cwmbran-based Comparison Creator Achieves 77% Revenue Growth in Three Years

Comparison Creator, the software development company which specialises in insurance comparison, has recorded a 77% growth in revenue in the last three years.

The Cwmbran-based company, which provides specialist insurance comparison services for products like wedding and gadget insurance, as well as breakdown cover via white label platforms for brands such as Go.Compare and MoneySuperMarket, has enjoyed a bumper few years with revenue increasing year on year since 2020.

Comparison Creator also has its own comparison site, Protect Your Family, and this year has also launched Protect Your Gadget, a standalone gadget insurance policy. The new product has three levels of cover available for policy holders and is available via price comparison websites, as well as directly through Comparison Creator’s own consumer facing comparison website.

Since it was founded in 2010, Comparison Creator has led the field in breakdown comparison and was the first company to develop a fully independent gadget insurance comparison service.

This year the company expects to see a 20% growth on revenue and a 34% increase on profit.

Comparison Creator founder and CEO Steve Jones said the company’s progression is testament to his team’s hard work.