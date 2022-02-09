Welsh Architects continues to Expand and Grow Team

Due to an increase in the number and scale of exciting forthcoming projects, the architectural firm behind the masterplan of the pioneering Central Quay development in Cardiff, Rio Architects, is delighted to announce it has expanded its Cardiff team with 13 new appointments in the last 12 months and three recent promotions to the management team.

The company’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent continues with the employment of Libby Williams, Morgan Taylor, and Kieran Thomas following the completion of their Part 1 studies. Libby and Morgan recently graduated from The Welsh School of Architecture (WSA), while Kieran completed his studies at UWE. Adam Wade also re-joins us following the completion of his Part II course at WSA. Another recent graduate is Ryan Davies, who is the latest of several Cardiff Met graduates to join the company after completing his degree in Architectural Design and Technology.

Llion Rhun joins as a Senior Architectural Technologist from Cardiff Council having gained significant experience and expertise working with listed and historic buildings and strengthening this sector and widening Rio’s offer. Daniel Bees also joins as a Senior Architectural Technologist, Dan brings with him extensive BIM experience to augment our industry-leading team while Richard Davies joins us in a Senior Architect position. Richard brings extensive skill and knowledge having designed and delivered many significant projects across the country.

Further additions to the technical team are Michael Spiller and Becki Dredge in Technologist and Senior Technologist positions respectively. Michael joins us with experience of working on industrial and infrastructure projects and brings further Revit modelling expertise to the practice. Becki has specialised experience in MOD, commercial, retail, residential and conservation projects including an extensive background in the use of Revit.

We also welcome Martyn Hurley in his role as a Senior Architect, Martyn has a keen interest in environmentally sustainable design and has delivered large-scale projects across multiple sectors.

To continue to provide support to the growing design team we have appointed Sarah Wason in the newly created Communication Manager role. An experienced and CIM-qualified marketer, Sarah has a demonstrated history of working in construction and will lead on the continued marketing of the business as we grow. We are delighted to welcome our new team members and wish them the best in their new roles with us.

“Despite the difficulties of trading through a pandemic, Rio continues to grow due to the support of our clients, the incredible efforts of our team and the quality of our work. We are delighted to be expanding our experienced and driven studio with more skills, ideas and passion” says Founding Director, Richard Roberts.

In addition to numerous appointments, Rio Architects is pleased to also announce three internal promotions to the management team.

Andrew Joss, David Whitter, and James Kenyon have been promoted to Associate and will assist with the day-to-day operation of the business as well as continuing their valued roles across multiple projects. We wish them the very best in their new and challenging roles.

James, a key member of our team, has shown his dedication and leadership during his time at Rio. His commitment to its evolution, championing R&D, coupled with his professional development, is crucial to Rio's success. He currently leading the project team on a 210-studio, 18-storey student accommodation scheme in Leeds.

Commenting on his promotion, James said:

“I am delighted to have been promoted to the position of Associate and look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of the company. In particular, I am looking forward to championing our R&D programme, helping to ensure the business remains at the forefront of architectural practice”.

Andrew will remain as Rio’s BIM manager and will lead our team in digital construction across all projects. Recently this has included The Landbase Building for Bridgend College, delivering COBie and opening up new and exciting opportunities for the business. Andrew is a member of the UK BIM Alliance, and spearheads Rio as regional leaders in this important sector.

Andrew comments:

“Having started my Rio journey almost 5 years ago, I am thrilled at being promoted to Associate. I am excited to play a larger role in Rio’s progression and am passionate in pushing the envelope of Digital Construction”.

David was the Project Architect on White Rose View student accommodation scheme, delivered for Unite Students in Leeds. Dave has a natural passion for wellbeing and champions staff development, mentoring and wellbeing within the business. As well as tutoring for the Welsh School of Architecture, David also undertakes practice visits at student placements. David’s focus on mindfulness and wellbeing will reinforce the team’s staff-focused approach.

David says: