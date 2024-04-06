Construction Complete on New Homes for Families in Caerphilly

A development of much-needed affordable homes near Crumlin, Caerphilly is now complete.

Built on a 4.2 acre green field site, Pobl Group’s Ton Y Felin development has brought 60 energy-efficient homes consisting of one-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom homes to Croespenmaen.

The homes were created using timber frame structures provided by Celtic Offsite, a social enterprise within the United Welsh Group. Celtic Offsite also produced the fitted insulation for the structures at its factory in Caerphilly. Construction of the homes was then completed on site by contractor M&J Cosgrove.

Neil Robins, Managing Director of Celtic Offsite, said:

“Our team is delighted to have supplied the timber frame structures for the Ton Y Felin development, and to work with M&J Cosgrove and Pobl Group to bring more affordable, energy-efficient housing to an area of Caerphilly where demand for new homes is high.”

James Watkins, Project Manager of Pobl Group said:

“We are pleased to be reaching completion on our Ton Y Felin development and are looking forward to seeing the community brought to life as the final customers move into their new homes over the coming weeks. “Pobl is committed to reducing the carbon emissions that go into constructing our new homes, as well as the carbon emissions associated with the running of our homes. Having seen the successes of the Celtic Offsite approach, as well as having clearly aligned ambitions and ethos, it was clear that the partnership would be fruitful as we look to create homes and communities where people want to live.”

Ton Y Felin will help Caerphilly Council address the need for more affordable homes in a high-demand area of the borough.

As well as providing homes for affordable rent, some homes were also available for shared ownership and outright market sale to give first-time buyers an opportunity to take a step on the property ladder.